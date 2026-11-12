Texas Monthly BBQ Fest draws thousands to Lockhart despite weather Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Kent Black, third-generation pitmaster and owner of The Original Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart, took time to give a few tips to interested visitors Saturday. Photo by Leesa Teale.

Lockhart was filled with the smell of smoked brisket, live music, and thousands of visitors this past weekend as the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest returned Nov. 7–8.

The two-day celebration brought well over 12,000 barbecue fans to the Barbecue Capital of Texas, giving the local economy a welcome boost while putting Lockhart and its businesses in the statewide spotlight.

Saturday’s BBQ World’s Fair took over the historic downtown square, featuring barbecue vendors, live cooking demonstrations, shopping and musical entertainment. The free event gave visitors a chance to enjoy some of Texas’ best barbecue while exploring Lockhart’s downtown shops, restaurants and other attractions.

While barbecue was the main attraction, the economic benefits reached well beyond the smokers. With thousands of visitors coming into town, local restaurants, retailers, hotels, convenience stores, and other businesses had opportunities to benefit from the additional traffic. Downtown merchants were able to introduce their products and services to new customers, while the festival brought valuable exposure to businesses that depend on tourism and weekend visitors.

Sunday’s Top 50 Picnic at Lockhart City Park brought together more than 35 restaurants from Texas Monthly’s 2025 list of the state’s best barbecue joints. The soggy weather didn’t deter the real “BBQ Freaks” from coming out with their trays and enjoying the bites the best were serving up.

The ticketed event featured barbecue samples, live music, and an opportunity for fans to enjoy food prepared by some of the state’s most recognized pitmasters.

Although an official economic impact figure was not immediately available, the large turnout represented an opportunity for increased local spending. Just as importantly, it introduced Lockhart to first-time visitors who may return throughout the year.

The festival also coincided with the opening weekend of the Lockhart Welcome Center downtown, giving visitors another opportunity to discover local attractions and businesses. A portion of festival ticket proceeds also benefited Feeding Texas and its statewide network of food banks. For Lockhart, the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is about more than good food. It’s a chance to support local businesses, promote tourism, and remind visitors why the community continues to earn its reputation as the Barbecue Capital of Texas. And while the festival only lasts two days, its benefits can extend well beyond the weekend. Every visitor who discovers a favorite restaurant, shops at a local store, or decides to return for another visit helps keep money flowing through Lockhart’s economy.