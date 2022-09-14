The Original Black’s Barbecue Teacher of the Week￼ Share:







Name and grade you teach: Craig Walter, Pre-K teacher at Carver Early Education Center.

What subjects do you teach? Physical Edcation

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Graduate from the University of New Orleans with a degree in Exercise Physiology and Physical Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about Lockhart would be the staff I wor with, the leadership of Lockhart ISD, and the children of Lockhart.

How would your friends describe you? They would say that I am always making jokes, love to laugh, and I am always studying new things.

What values are most important to you? I value commitment, honesty, and humor.

Talents: Dancing, anything relative to the Arts

Favorite books: Historical Novels, History, Poetry

Favorite music: 80s/90s R&B, Jazz, 90s Hip Hop, Salsa, Bachata

Hobbies: Cuisine, Exercise, Anime, Travel, Collecting Vintage French Copper

What brings you hipe? Family

Family: My wife Delilah, Daughter Allura, Son Enri (Pronounced On-Ree)