Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
0
Share:

Name and grade you teach and at which school: Margaret Collins. Teaching 9-12 sciences — Biology, Chemistry, Physics — at PRIDE High School.

Hometown: Lampases

Where did you graduate? Schreiner University with a B.S. in Biology and Texas State University with a M.S. in Wildlife Ecology.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I enjoy the community atmosphere. The staff and students have been very welcoming and supportive.”

How would your friends describe you? “Zany.”

What values are important to you? “Hard work and honesty”

Talents? “Providing comic relief”

Favorite Books: Humor

Favorite Music: Country music.

Hobbies: “Running, hiking, and spending time with friends/family.”

What inspires you? “Creating a fun learning environment to help students achieve their goals that they initially believed were unattainable.”

Family: “I have been married to my husband, Mark Brendalen, for 11 years, and we have 2 spoiled dogs.”

Share:
Previous Article

Dispatcher Wymore honored

Next Article

Local Entertainment Calendar

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION