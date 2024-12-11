The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Margaret Collins. Teaching 9-12 sciences — Biology, Chemistry, Physics — at PRIDE High School.

Hometown: Lampases

Where did you graduate? Schreiner University with a B.S. in Biology and Texas State University with a M.S. in Wildlife Ecology.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I enjoy the community atmosphere. The staff and students have been very welcoming and supportive.”

How would your friends describe you? “Zany.”

What values are important to you? “Hard work and honesty”

Talents? “Providing comic relief”

Favorite Books: Humor

Favorite Music: Country music.

Hobbies: “Running, hiking, and spending time with friends/family.”

What inspires you? “Creating a fun learning environment to help students achieve their goals that they initially believed were unattainable.”

Family: “I have been married to my husband, Mark Brendalen, for 11 years, and we have 2 spoiled dogs.”