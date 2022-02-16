Thunderstorms will soon not be an issue for Buckner￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Joyce Buckner is looking forward to having the ability to sleep through thunderstorms once she is retired later this month.

After 34 years with Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, Buckner has earned that ability.

Buckner has served as a Community Development Representative for Bluebonnet since 2006, spending the previous 17-plus years as a Member Service Representative.

Jo Anna Gilland stepping into her Buckner’s role at Bluebonnet.

Born in Gonzales, Buckner said she moved to Lockhart in 1994 and “it is home.”

“I love Lockhart and the Caldwell County community,” Buckner said. “I love giving back and being able to volunteer. It’s just been great.”

As for working with Bluebonnet, Bucker added, “All I can say is that if you take care of Bluebonnet, Bluebonnet will take care of you.”

Buckner also plans to travel with her husband, John “Buckwheat” Bucker, and “get my house in order.”

Finally, with four grandchildren now calling her “Gaga,” Bucker said she wants to “be the best Gaga I can be.”