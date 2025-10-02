Tire collection event coming soon Share:







Caldwell County residents will have an opportunity to clear out unwanted tires during a free tire collection event scheduled for Saturday, October 18, in Luling.

The event will be held at 2510 E. Pierce Street and will run from 8 a.m. until noon or until collection bins are full. County officials said the effort is aimed at giving residents a convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of old tires.

Residents may bring up to 25 passenger vehicle tires per household. However, certain restrictions apply commercial truck, tractor, and industrial tires will not be accepted, and all tires must be removed from rims prior to drop-off. The collection is open to residents only; no business or commercial drop-offs will be allowed.

The event is made possible through a partnership between Caldwell County Code Enforcement, Precinct 2 Constable Paul Easterling, and the City of Luling Public Works Department.

Officials encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that proper tire disposal helps prevent illegal dumping and reduces potential mosquito breeding sites.