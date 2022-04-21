Tomar and the FCs big hit at Courthouse Nights opener￼ Share:







Courthouse Nights opened its first of seven shows on April 15 with a crowd of about 400 people attending.

According to Rachel Lingvai, the band Tomar and the FCs of Austin, Texas “were on fire.”

The band played two sets of music and had kids dancing at the large family event, including people back up in their parking spaces around the Lockhart square to watch from their tailgate. Others lined the lawn of the courthouse.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White and Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden welcomed those attending, while one of the event’s sponsors, Kent Black of Black’s Barbecue, spoke during intermission.

The next Courthouse Nights, held on the third one is May 20 with Lockhart’s own, James McMurtry, from 7-10 p.m.

The rest of the schedule for Courthouse Nights, presented by Lingvai and Will Rhodes of Rach and Rhodes production company is as follows:

May 20 – James McMurtry

June 17 – Bidi Bidi Banda

July 15 – The Peterson Brothers

Aug. 19 – Nuevo

Sept. 16 – The Tierras

Oct. 21 – Natt Vasquez (of Delta Spirit)