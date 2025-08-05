Tony Martinez Share:







Tony Martinez, a man of resilience, heart, and quiet heroism, passed away on August 2, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and determination. Tony was born on November 28, 1943 in Lockhart, Texas, to Aniseto P. Martinez and Crecencia Galicia Moreno. Tony grew up in a modest two-room house on Hondo Street with his three siblings where his family’s warmth and unity filled the space with life. His father passed away from tuberculosis at a young age; Tony was only 5 years old and his youngest sibling was only one-year old and Tony went to live with his grandfather for a while. His mother re-married Juan Moreno a few years later and had five more siblings. By this time the house on Hondo Street was too small so the family moved to a 2 bedroom house with an outhouse on Pear Street. Tony always spoke very highly of his step-father. That same plot of land, though the original house is gone, now holds his brother Steve’s home – a testament to the roots Tony cherished. Tony’s childhood was shaped by a changing world. He attended segregated schools, learning English while speaking Spanish at home, and witnessed the gradual integration of Lockhart’s schools in the 1960s. A lover of sports, Tony played them all with enthusiasm, running barefoot in junior high when equipment was scarce, his competitive spirit shining through even if he humbly claimed he “wasn’t good at any of them.” His work ethic bloomed early. As a teenager, Tony worked at the Phillips 66 gas station and opened it at dawn, then attended school, and returned after school to pump gas, wash windshields, and fix flats. He also worked at the Sinclair gas station and after high school went to work at Glastron Boats in Austin where he showed the same grit. A harrowing car accident on Highway 183, where he skillfully swerved to protect his carpooling friends, ended his Glastron days but showcased his quick thinking-a trait that would define his life.

Tony’s military service was a cornerstone of his story. After the car accident that ended his Glastron career he attended National Guard training then enlisted in the Army, training at Fort Polk, Louisiana as an 11 Charlie mortar team specialist. Though he dreamed of becoming an Airborne Ranger, he proudly earned his Airborne qualification at Fort Benning’s Jump School. Tony’s tales of jumping from planes-tucking his arms, dodging pine trees, and mastering the quick-release harness-sparkled with both humor and courage. His service took him to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then to Vietnam for two deployments. In Vietnam, Tony’s strength shone. Stationed at a fire base south of Saigon, he guarded perimeters, patrolled swampy jungles, and carried the weight of survival-nine canteens, three grenades, and a bandolier of ammo. He faced firefights, booby traps, and leeches with a soldier’s resolve, always prioritizing his comrades. Whether diving headfirst into a foxhole during a gunship spray or outsmarting VC thieves by booby-trapping claymores, Tony’s ingenuity kept him and his brothers-in-arms safe. His second deployment, guarding an R&R camp, showed his knack for earning the “better duty” with spit-shined boots and a sharp appearance. After Vietnam, Tony served at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Hood, Texas, where he taught at an NCO academy. A brief pursuit of Special Forces training ended with his clever exit during a swimming test, proving that even in “failure,” Tony’s wit prevailed.

Retiring from the Army at age 42,he had a chance meeting with a probation officer who inspired his next chapter in life. Back in Texas, Tony earned a Criminal Justice degree from Texas State, conquering College Algebra with persistence and the help of tutors. For 20 years, he served as an adult probation officer in Lockhart, Bastrop, and New Braunfels, bringing his military discipline and compassion to guide others toward better paths. Tony’s life was a tapestry of hard work, bravery, and quiet joys. He loved his metallic blue ‘69 Camaro with a white vinyl top, bought with pride after his first Vietnam tour, and he entrusted his family to care for it while he was away in Vietnam. His stories – of surviving crashes, jumping from planes, and outsmarting challenges – were told with a twinkle in his eye, always downplaying his own heroism.

Tony is survived by his loving siblings: Mary Bell, husband, Stuart; Janey Mendez, husband, Rick; Frances Gonzalez, husband Daniel and Mercedes “Becky” Bates. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years Connie Martinez, his siblings, Esteban Martinez, Manuela Escobedo, Cresencio Moreno, Ramona Rodriguez, and his parents, Crecencia Galicia Moreno and Aniceto P. Martinez. The family wishes to thank Christus Santa Rosa Hospital 2nd Floor Medical Team and the Christus Inpatient Hospice for their excellent care of Tony during the time he was there.

The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. followed with visitation on Friday, August 8, 2025, at DeLeon Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, TX, followed by burial in San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jacob E. Gonzales Jr., Fernando Mendez III, Rocky Bates, John Rodriguez, Mark Cruces, and Antonio Martinez (nephew). Honorary pallbearers are Chris Ygnacio, Mark Ygnacio, Markus Ygnacio, Martin Ygnacio, Thaddeus Ygnacio, Richard (Buddy) Salinas, and Juan Dominic Beltran.

Rest easy, Tony. Your jump is complete, your chute is open, and you’ve landed in the hearts of all who knew you.