A Visit from St. Nicholas

By Clement Clarke Moore

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;

And mamma in her ’kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer,

With a little old driver, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,

And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name;

“Now, Dasher! now, Dancer! now, Prancer and Vixen!

On, Comet! on, Cupid! on, Donder and Blitzen!

To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!

Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”

As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,

When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky;

So up to the house-top the coursers they flew,

With the sleigh full of Toys, and St. Nicholas too.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

As I drew in my head, and was turning around,

Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.

He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,

And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;

A bundle of Toys he had flung on his back,

And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.

His eyes—how they twinkled! his dimples how merry!

His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!

His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow

And the beard of his chin was as white as the snow;

The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,

And the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath;

He had a broad face and a little round belly,

That shook when he laughed, like a bowlful of jelly.

He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,

And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;

A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,

Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;

He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,

And laying his finger aside of his nose,

And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,

And away they all flew like the down of a thistle,

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-night.”

Una visita de San Nicolás

By Clement Clarke Moore

Era la noche antes de Navidad, y en toda la casa

ni una criatura se movía, ni siquiera un ratón;

los calcetines colgaban de la chimenea con cuidado,

con la esperanza de que San Nicolás pronto llegara;

los niños dormían plácidamente en sus camas,

mientras visiones de dulces danzaban en sus cabezas;

y mamá con su pañuelo, y yo con mi gorro,

nos habíamos acurrucado para una larga siesta invernal,

cuando en el jardín se oyó un gran alboroto,

salté de la cama para ver qué pasaba.

Corrí a la ventana como un rayo,

abrí las persianas y levanté la ventana. La luna sobre la nieve recién caída

daba a los objetos de abajo el brillo del mediodía,

cuando, ante mis ojos asombrados, apareció

un trineo en miniatura y ocho pequeños renos,

con un viejecito conductor, tan vivaz y ágil,

que supe al instante que era San Nicolás.

Más rápidos que las águilas venían sus corceles,

y él silbaba, gritaba y los llamaba por su nombre; ¡Ahora, Dasher! ¡Ahora, Dancer! ¡Ahora, Prancer y Vixen!

¡Adelante, Comet! ¡Adelante, Cupid! ¡Adelante, Donder y Blitzen!

¡Hasta la cima del pórtico! ¡Hasta la cima del muro!

¡Ahora, a toda velocidad! ¡A toda velocidad! ¡A toda velocidad!

Como hojas secas que vuelan ante el huracán,

cuando encuentran un obstáculo, se elevan al cielo;

así, hasta el tejado de la casa volaron los corceles, Con el trineo lleno de juguetes, y San Nicolás también.

Y entonces, en un instante, oí en el tejado

el trote y el repiqueteo de cada pequeña pezuña.

Mientras retiraba la cabeza y me daba la vuelta,

por la chimenea bajó San Nicolás de un salto.

Estaba vestido completamente de piel, de la cabeza a los pies.

Y sus ropas estaban manchadas de ceniza y hollín;

Llevaba un saco de juguetes a la espalda,

Y parecía un vendedor ambulante abriendo su fardo.

¡Qué brillo tenían sus ojos! ¡Qué alegres sus hoyuelos!

Sus mejillas eran como rosas, su nariz como una cereza.

Su graciosa boquita se curvaba como un arco,

Y la barba de su mentón era blanca como la nieve;

Sostenía una pipa entre los dientes,

Y el humo lo rodeaba como una corona.

Tenía la cara ancha y una pequeña barriga redonda,

que se movía al reír, como un cuenco de gelatina.

Era regordete y rechoncho, un duende anciano y muy alegre,

y me reí al verlo, sin poder evitarlo;

un guiño de ojo y un movimiento de cabeza

me hicieron comprender que no tenía nada que temer;

no dijo ni una palabra, sino que se puso manos a la obra,

y llenó todos los calcetines; luego se dio la vuelta bruscamente,

y poniéndose el dedo al lado de la nariz,

y asintiendo con la cabeza, subió por la chimenea;

saltó a su trineo, silbó a sus renos,

y se alejaron volando como la pelusa de un cardo,

pero le oí exclamar, antes de desaparecer de la vista:

«¡Feliz Navidad a todos, y a todos buenas noches!»