UIL realignment gives Lockhart football a new playing field for 2026-28 seasons

LPR Editor

The University Interscholastic League released its biennial district realignment on Monday, setting new classifications and district alignments for the 2026–28 cycle and reshaping the competitive landscape for Central Texas high school athletics.

Several area programs will move into the state’s largest classification beginning in 2026. Cedar Park, East View, Hays, Leander and Rouse are all slated to compete in Class 6A. Manor will drop to Class 5A, while Connally and McCallum are set to compete in Class 5A Division I for football.

Lockhart High School will also compete in Class 5A football under the new alignment. The Lockhart Lions have faced recent challenges on the field, finishing the 2025 season with a 1–9 overall record and a 1–7 mark in district play. That campaign included a lone victory over Cedar Creek and district losses to opponents such as Anderson and College Station. As the new cycle begins, Lockhart will aim to rebuild and establish greater consistency within a competitive district.

The realignment presents additional challenges, particularly in football, where Anderson, Manor and McCallum are projected to face frequent long-distance travel to South Texas. Those districts include established programs such as Boerne Champion and Smithson Valley, with Smithson Valley entering the cycle as the two-time defending Class 5A Division I state champion.

With perennial contenders at the top and several programs adjusting to new classifications, the competitive balance within the district appears uneven. How quickly schools like Lockhart adapt to the demands of Class 5A play will be key as the 2026 season approaches.