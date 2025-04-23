Post Register

Coach Maldonado Addresses the LISD Community

Above, Last Wednesday evening, Mike Maldonado, the newly appointed Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, hosted an inspiring meet and greet with LISD families and community members. His powerful message struck a meaningful chord, creating an atmosphere full of energy and optimism. Exciting changes are on the horizon for LISD Athletics, with a renewed focus on the holistic development of student-athletes, character growth, and creating pathways to success—both on the field and in life. Courtesy Photo.

