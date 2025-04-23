Coach Maldonado Addresses the LISD Community Share:









Above, Last Wednesday evening, Mike Maldonado, the newly appointed Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, hosted an inspiring meet and greet with LISD families and community members. His powerful message struck a meaningful chord, creating an atmosphere full of energy and optimism. Exciting changes are on the horizon for LISD Athletics, with a renewed focus on the holistic development of student-athletes, character growth, and creating pathways to success—both on the field and in life. Courtesy Photo.