UT Austin congratulates the Fall 2025 graduating class







AUSTIN, TX (02/10/2026)– The University of Texas at Austin proudly celebrates the accomplishments of more than 2,300 graduates in the fall 2025 class.

These undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students have earned their degrees across UT’s 18 degree-granting colleges and schools.

•Ella Corl from Martindale earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

•Baltazar Galindo from Dale earned a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

•Rylee Grabarkewitz from Luling earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

•Martin Mingote from Lockhart earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film.

•Lilyana Muniz from Dale earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

•Lesly Torres from Dale earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

•Ivan Varela from Dale earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

About UT Austin

The University of Texas at Austin is one of the highest-impact universities in the world. As the top public university in Texas, UT Austin is an influential catalyst for scientific, economic and societal progress. Founded in 1883, the University’s main campus spans 431 acres with a community of almost 54,000 students, 3,500 faculty members and 15,000 staff members and includes over 580,000 living alumni across the globe.

The University is a leader in energy, AI, entrepreneurship and national security, and its students, faculty and alumni have invented groundbreaking solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. In total, UT Austin offers more than 150 undergraduate degree programs and 230 graduate programs across 19 colleges and schools in the sciences, arts, humanities and professions.