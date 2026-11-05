Veterans Day: Remembering those who served Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

On November 11, American flags will fly around the Caldwell County Courthouse, outside businesses in downtown Lockhart, and in neighborhoods throughout the county. It’s Veterans Day, a time to recognize the men and women who have served our country. Here in Caldwell County, many of those veterans are people we know personally. They’re our neighbors, friends, family members, and familiar faces we see at local restaurants, churches, and community events. Some proudly wear hats showing their military service, while others rarely mention their time in uniform. Each has a story, and many of those stories are part of our community’s history.

Veterans Day dates back to November 11, 1918, when fighting in World War I came to an end. The day was originally known as Armistice Day and was established to recognize those who served during the war. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day, allowing the country to honor all veterans, regardless of when or where they served. Today, the holiday recognizes millions of Americans who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force.

For many families in Caldwell County, military service goes back generations. Some have grandparents who served in World War II or Korea, parents who served in Vietnam, and children who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, or other parts of the world. Every veteran has a different story. Some spent years overseas, while others served closer to home. Some experienced combat, while others worked behind the scenes doing jobs necessary to keep the military operating. No matter their assignment, each made a commitment that often required putting their own plans and families on hold.

Lockhart will have several opportunities to recognize local veterans this year. On Wednesday, November 11, Lockhart High School will host a Veterans Day performance at 10 a.m. at the high school Performing Arts Center, featuring students from the band, choir, dance, and theater programs. There is also a Veterans Day Luncheon at the Connection Center, located at 200 S. Blanco St. Guests can begin arriving at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting at noon. The luncheon will feature special presentations and recognition of local veterans. Several Lockhart ISD campuses are also planning Veterans Day activities, while junior high band, choir, and orchestra students are scheduled to visit Golden Age Home, Parkview, and Chisholm Trail Home to recognize veterans living at those facilities.

Military service can also bring challenges that last long after someone returns home. Time away from family, physical injuries, and the adjustment to civilian life are experiences many veterans know well. Some are comfortable talking about their years in uniform, while others prefer to leave those memories in the past. For some, returning home meant picking up where they left off. For others, it meant starting over and finding a new direction in life.

It’s important to remember that Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day. Memorial Day honors those who died while serving in the military, while Veterans Day recognizes everyone who has served, including those who are still with us. It’s a chance to hear their stories and better understand the experiences that helped shape their lives.

Here in Lockhart, the veterans in our community are the same people we see at church, at the grocery store, or sitting beside us at a local restaurant. Many returned home after their military careers and went on to raise families, build businesses, and become involved in their communities. Others settled in Caldwell County after serving elsewhere, choosing to make this area their home. Their years in the military may be behind them, but their contributions to the community continue.

This November 11, take a moment to recognize the veterans in your life. Maybe it’s a family member, a longtime friend, or a neighbor you’ve known for years. If they’re willing to talk about their military days, take a few minutes to listen. You might learn something about them you never knew.