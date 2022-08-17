Volleyball Lions have tough weekend with injuries￼ Share:







From staff reports

The Lockhart High volleyball Lions faced six teams in two days and finished 2-4 on the weekend.

Coach Shelly Herzog was proud of her team’s fight, particularly with two players suffering injuries.

“The team did great on stepping up and players willingly playing new positions for their teammates,” Herzog said.

One of Lockhart’s weekend opponents was a district team and the Lions were highly communicative, determined and played well while winning in two sets.

“We are proud of their work and are excited to see what this week brings,” Herzog said.

* * *

LHS Schedule

(Freshmen and JV game starting times listed first, followed by Varsity)

August

18-20 – Varsity Tournament at Bastrop

23 – at Elgin, (5:30, 6:30)

25-27 – Varsity Tournament at San Marcos

30 – Victoria East at LHS, 5 and 6 p.m.)

September

1 and 3 – Sub-Varsity Tournament at Austin McCallum

6 – at San Marcos, (5:30, 6:30)

9 – Leander at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

13 – at Leander Rouse, (5:30, 6:30)

16 — At Hays, (5:30, 6:30)

20 – Leander Glenn at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

23 – Kyle Lehman at LHS: Homecoming, (5:30, 6:30)

27 – Cedar Park at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

30 – at Liberty Hill, (5:30, 6:30)

October

4 – at Leander, (5:30, 6:30)

7 – Leander Rouse at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

11 – Hays at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

14 – at Leander Glenn, (5:30, 6:30)

18 – at Kyle Lehman, (5:30, 6:30)

21 – at Cedar Park, (5:30, 6:30)

25 – Liberty Hill at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)