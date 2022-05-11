Wolves end Lions’ historic season￼ Share:







Lockhart’s first back-to-back state playoff appearance in 54 years ended Saturday after Pflugerville Weiss completed a two-game sweep of the baseball Lions with an 8-3 victory at LHS.

Weiss had won Friday’s best-of-three opener in Pflugerville, 7-1.

The wins were record-setting for Weiss as the Wolves won their first ever playoff game Friday and their first-ever playoff series Saturday.

Weiss jumped on top Saturday with a run in the top of the first, but Lockhart responded quickly.

Jacob Contreras hit a leadoff home run over the right-center fence, marking the first home run by Contreras and the first for the Lions in two years.

Lockhart added another run in its first at-bat when Jacob Whisenant had an RBI single to give the Lions a 2-1 lead.

However, Weiss scored four runs in the top of the second to lead 5-2.

Lockhart got a sacrifice fly from Contreras to make it 5-3 in the bottom of the third, but that was all the scoring on the hot day for the Lions.

LHS gave up another run in the fourth and two in the sixth to make the final score, 8-3.

LHS loaded the bases three times in the first four innings but only managed two runs after doing so.

Trey Honeycutt’s Lions, who ended the year at 17-6-1, were also 10-4 in District play.

Weiss, the Bi-District champions, is now 19-6-1 and will take on Magnolia in a three-game series in the next round.