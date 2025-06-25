Young Star Shines in Gaslight -Baker’s Matilda the Musical Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Mischief, magic, and musical theatre take center stage this summer at the historic Gaslight-Baker Theatre, where Matilda the Musical will run from July 11 through August 3. Adapted from Roald Dahl’s beloved 1988 children’s novel, the show is a heartwarming.

Matilda the Musical follows Matilda Wormwood, a remarkably intelligent and imaginative young girl born into a family that barely notices her. Her parents, self-absorbed and indifferent, fail to see the bright spark in their daughter. But Matilda finds refuge in books, stories, and her extraordinary mind.

When she begins attending the fearsome Crunchem Hall, ruled by the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, Matilda discovers that she not only has courage and cleverness, but also magical powers that allow her to fight back against injustice. With the kindness of her teacher Miss Honey and the support of her schoolmates, Matilda proves that even the smallest voice can make a big difference.

Among the young performers bringing this story to life is 12-year-old Corinna, a seasoned local actress whose roots at Gaslight-Baker run deep. Corinna made her stage debut at just five years old in the 2018 Vaudeville at the Baker. Since then, she has appeared in multiple Vaudeville productions and summer camp shows, steadily building a reputation as a versatile and dedicated performer.

Her main stage credits at GBT include standout roles in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Gift of the Magi, Elf the Musical, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Now, Corinna returns as one of the “revolting children”—a lively ensemble of young revolutionaries who join Matilda in challenging the tyrannical adults around them. Her performance, along with the rest of the talented youth cast, is set to be a highlight of the production.

Directed and performed by local talent, Matilda the Musical blends Dahl’s quirky humor with energetic music by Tim Minchin and a heartfelt script by Dennis Kelly. The show has won multiple international awards and earned praise for its message of empowerment, creativity, and resilience.

Performances will be held at 216 S. Main St., Lockhart, with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at gaslightbakertheatre.org. Come witness the magic as Corinna and her castmates light up the stage in this unforgettable tale of bravery, books, and believing in yourself.