You’ve been served 

Local Caldwell County Precinct 3 Constables, David Sāenz and Kaytlyn Sandu, were guest servers at last week’s Little Green Church Soup Kitchen in Martindale.

Sandu was not only a server, but also guest chef making her own recipe of Minestrone Soup complete with fresh herbs and ingredients. The volunteers of the soup kitchen were delighted to have them help.

Also on November 12, the Little Green Church Soup Kitchen will be celebrating their 11th anniversary serving ham and potato soup and anniversary cake. This soup recipe was the very first soup they served and as a tradition they serve it every year for their anniversary.

There will also be door prizes. Join them for good food and fellowship every Wednesday at 11:30 am-1 pm at 308 Bowie Street in Martindale.