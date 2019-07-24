Bob Ormand Share:







Bob Ormand was united with the love of his life on July 23, 2019.

He fought an excellent fight; he finished the race and he kept his faith.

Pop was always giving and willing to help anyone in need. He is now walking on those streets of gold he always spoke about.

Bob and Genivieve were ministers for many years. During their ministry they pastored in Lockhart, San Marcos and Smithville. He was founder and owner of A1 Auto Parts of Austin, Texas for over 30 years.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, O.W and Pansy Ormand; brothers, Bill Ormand and Jerry Ormand and sister, Loretta.

Left to carry on his memory are his sons, Rob Ormand and Bruce Ormand and his wife Donna; 6 grandchildren: Amber Bateman, Janeé Ormand and wife Jamie Reimer, Johnny Ormand, Robby Ormand and his wife Katie, Dane Ormand and partner Amber Zerger, Blythe Ahrendt and husband Ben and 10 great grandchildren.

He will be missed by all and we are thankful for his 90 years he celebrated on earth.

Pop you will be missed but we are glad you are in your eternal home with mom. He was born in Chillicothe, Texas and now resides in Heaven.

Services will be at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with the visitation beginning at 12:30 and the funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

