EDITOR’S CORNER: Thank Lockhart’s leading ladies for town’s resurgence

(Opinion by Miles Smith/LPR Editor)

This spring, we’ve celebrated wine and supporting small businesses.

We’ve celebrated Mexican culture and heritage.

We’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on the Julian calendar.

We’ve even celebrated queso, the ubiquitous appetizer that always trumps salsa as the Tex-Mex starter that usually spoils my dinner before it arrives.

But Saturday, Lockhart celebrated the women who are helping power their city’s renaissance, which becomes more tangible with every passing day.

That much was apparent as I watched the town’s leaders file into the new Commerce Gallery one by one, shaking off the rain that prevented them from taking their group photo on the Caldwell County courthouse steps as originally planned. The army of women all shared something in common – they either owned businesses or co-owned businesses with a partner.

At the end of the photo session, Mayor Pro Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez and Mayor Lew White presented Wendy Ramsey, owner of Wendy R Gifts, with a proclamation declaring Saturday to be Boss Ladies Day, recognizing the achievements of local women in business.

It was nice to see them honored with a day of their own, but truthfully, they deserve a lot more recognition than that. The future belongs to them as Lockhart continues its evolution from agricultural barbecue mecca to agricultural barbecue mecca complete with antiques stores, vintage clothing shops, various boutiques, insurance companies, real estate agencies, standalone restaurants, dance studios, photography studios, a toy store, a unique liquor store, one of the best coffee shops in Texas, a gourmet food store and even the newspaper in which you’re reading this column.

We have all of those things and more – I’m certain I left a few things out – and they’re all owned or co-owned by women who had great ideas and identified areas in the community where they could make an impact. They all continue to work hard to make them a reality.

They’re all helping build a Lockhart we can all be proud of.

Random musings