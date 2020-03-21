Local takeout, drive-thru and delivery services around Lockhart Share:







By Cassie Arredondo

LPR staff

Lockhart is now included in the statewide closure of restaurants with the exception of pick up/to-go and delivery services. With consideration to new restrictions and guidelines surrounding COVID-19, business owners have adjusted daily operations to better serve customers over the next three weeks.

As a community that already counts largely on the support of its residents, social distancing means we can still support our local and family owned businesses within a safe capacity. Establishments are encouraging orders to be made over the phone or online and some are now offering delivery. Notably, Glenda’s Delivery Service covers nearly all Lockhart restaurants and additionally services Luling and rural Caldwell County.

These restaurants are currently open for business within specific capacities — over the phone/online ordering, pick up/to-go, delivery, curbside and drive-thru. We will continue to update this list as needed.

[Editor’s Note: As of Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order for the temporary closing of schools, restaurants, gyms and bars throughout Texas to stop the spread of novel coronavirus effective at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and will continue until April 3. The order also restricts social gatherings to 10 people or fewer.]

If you’d like to have your restaurant included or to update any information, please call (512) 398-4886 or email news@post-register.com with the subject line: Lockhart Restaurant News.

*call in OR online ordering for pick up = pick up your order inside

*ordering to-go = the establishment will let you order at the counter, to-go (no dine-in)

*curbside pick up = someone will bring your order out to your vehicle (give them a call to let them know you’re there)

Barrio House – Open regular hours. Orders to-go and delivery offered. $15 delivery minimum within a 7-mile radius. Delivery also available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3023 | Menu

Black’s BBQ – Open regular hours. Call-in for pick-up and to-go orders available. Delivery available through Glenda’s (except Sat/Sun).

(512) 398-2712 | Menu

Blake’s – Open regular hours. Call-in for pickup, order to-go and curbside available. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(830) 875-6086 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Casa Jalisco Mexican Grill & Bar – Open regular hours. Call in for pickup or orders to-go available. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 359-4091 | Menu

Chaparral Coffee – Open everyday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Call-in/online orders for pickup and curbside or order at the counter to-go.

(512) 668-4274 | Menu

China Palace – Open regular hours. No buffet served until further notice. Call-in orders to-go. Contact Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-9999 | Call for menu options.

Chisholm Trail BBQ – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up or call when you arrive and someone will take it to your car. Drive-thru is open. Delivery upon request and through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-6027 | Menu

Country Patio – Open Mon. through Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Sundays. Call-in orders for drive-thru pickup only.

(512) 559-0173 | Call for menu options.

Dairy Queen – Open regular hours. Drive-thru and to-go orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

Diesel Dogs & Hamburgers – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick-up or order at the window to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 995-6780 | Menu

Domino’s – Delivery and carryout orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-9090 | Menu

Doughnut Palace – Open regular hours. Order at the counter to-go or drive-thru.

(512) 398-2281 | Call for menu options.

El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar – Open regular hours. Call in orders for pick-up. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-3944 | Menu

El Taco Feliz – Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant – Open regular hours. Call in orders for pickup.

(512) 398-2822 | Menu

Golden Chick – Open regular hours. To-go and drive-thru orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

Grumpy’s Burgers & More – Open regular hours. Call in orders for pickup. Curbside available. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-6787 | Call for menu options.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant – Open regular hours. Call in orders for pickup. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-7707 | Menu

Henry’s – Call in orders for pickup. Closing now at 8 p.m. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-4609 | Menu

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) – Drive-thru and to-go orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3000 | Menu

Kreuz Market – Open regular hours. Call-in orders to pick up or order at the counter to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s (except Sat/Sun).

(512) 398-2361 | Menu

La Cantera Mexican Restaurant – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up or order at the counter to-go. Free delivery with orders $15 or more + within 7 miles (close proximity).Delivery also available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-4003 | Menu

La Ideal Bakery

(512) 668-4437 | Call for menu options.

Lil Charlie’s – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up and to-go orders at the window available. Drive-thru is open. Free delivery when you spend $25 or more. Delivery also available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3151 | Facebook | Ask about menu/lent options.

Lilly’s Bar & Grill – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick-up. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 620-0745 | Ask about menu options.

Little Ceasar’s – Open regular hours. Dining area is limited to 4 customers at a time. Call-in/online orders for pickup and to-go available. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-4400 | Menu

Load Off Fanny – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pickup and to-go available. Will update about delivery on 3/22. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3131 | Menu

Lockhart Bistro – Open Thursday-Saturday 4-9 p.m. Call-in orders for pickup. Delivery available through Glenda’s

(512) 668-4041 | Menu

Lockhart Cafe – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up or order at the counter to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-6188 | Menu

Lockhart Seafood & Steak – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up or order at the counter to-go.

(512) 359-4933 | Call for menu options.

Loop & Lil’s – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up and delivery. Bonus: Free delivery within 5 miles. Beer to-go with food orders. Delivery also available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3108 | Menu

Mario’s Tacos – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pickup or order at the counter to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 359-4016 | Call for menu options.

Mario’s Taqueria (Food Truck)

Market St. Cafe – Call-in/online orders for pick up. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3065 | Menu

McDonalds – Open regular hours. Drive-thru orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

Mr. Taco – Open –? Call-in orders for pickup or order at the counter to go.

(512) 398-2704 (Lockhart) | (830) 875-3894 (Luling) | Ask about menu options.

Pho Hong – Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(737) 228-3279 | Menu

Pizza Hut – Open regular hours. Call-in/order online for pickup or delivery. Delivery also available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-3451 (Lockhart) | (830) 875-2451 (Luling) | Menu

Rosita’s – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pick up or order at the counter to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-3030 | Call for menu options.

Schlotzky’s – Call-in/Mobile app orders available for drive-thru pickup and curbside. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 668-5298 | Menu

Smitty’s Market – Open regular hours. Call-in orders for pickup or order at the counter to-go orders. Delivery available through Glenda’s (except Sat/Sun).

(512) 398-9344 | Call for menu options.

Sonic – Open regular hours. Drive-in and drive-thru. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

Subway – Orders to-go available. Closing now at 9 p.m. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

Taco Bell – Open regular hours. Drive-thru orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

The Culinary Room – They’re a small grocery store, not a restaurant. Purchase food and drink to-go. Ask about items made daily. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 289-0232 | Call for food and drink options.

Whataburger – Open 24 hours. Drive-thru orders only. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

Menu

Whizzerville Hall – Open regular hours. Takeout only.

(512) 398-4601 | Call for menu options.

Visit Glenda’s Delivery Service or their Facebook for info. Call for delivery: 830-351-6503.