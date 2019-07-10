Ruth Harman Share:







Ruth Harman, Mamie Ruth Harman of Dale, Texas, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home in Lockhart, Texas. Mrs. Harman was born on September 10, 1925, in Valera, Texas, to Leonard and Nancy (Rampey) Clark and was a graduate of Centennial High School.

Ruth married William Jackson Harman on June 14, 1946, in Kermit, Texas. She and Jack lived and worked all over the world, raising their family and sharing the Texas “Howdy!” spirit on each of the five continents on which they resided. Her life was lived to its fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, playing cards and dominoes, sightseeing and spending time with her children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Harman attended the First United Methodist Church of Lockhart as well as Bateman Baptist Church. She was devoted to the Lord and enjoyed working in her local church, no matter in which country that local church was to be found. Ruth had an uncanny ability to reach people through hospitality, kindness, warmth, and love.

Mrs. Harman was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her children, Juanita Zepeda of Dale, Texas; Douglas Harman of Marshall, Texas and Greg Harman of San Antonio, Texas as well as six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, great-great-great nieces and nephews and many “adopted” family members and friends all over the world.

All those whose lives Ruth touched are invited to the McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas for visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. A Memorial Service will be held at the Bateman Baptist Church in Bateman, Texas at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a brief graveside service at the Bateman Cemetery. Attendees are then invited to join the family for a potluck fellowship in the church hall at the conclusion of the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. www.mccurdyfunearlhome.com

