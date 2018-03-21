Lions get first district win Share:







LPR Staff Report

The Lockhart Lions ended their district drought Tuesday night, blanking Alamo Heights 4-0.

The Lions are no longer looking for their first district baseball win after dropping a pair of contests last week against Dripping Springs and Boerne Champion.

Last Thursday, the Lions got behind early and couldn’t come back, losing 7-2 to Dripping Springs.

Pitcher Alex Sosa was credited with the loss, pitching six innings and allowing seven runs on 10 hits while striking out two.

Caleb Valles led the Lions with a 2-for-3 performance.

Dripping Springs pitcher John Hoyle struck out 10 Lockhart batters.

Earlier in the week, Lockhart fell 10-0 against Boerne Champion.

Sosa and Brandon finger each recorded hits in the loss.