Tommy Reeves, 82, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday January 8, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer. He passed away at West Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Austin, Texas. Born in Bastrop, Texas February 7, 1937 to William “Tom” and Mary Sherry Reeves. He leaves behind his son William “Clyde” Reeves and his wife Jeanne of Splendora; grandsons William “Billy” Reeves and wife Jennifer, Joseph “JC” Reeves and wife Stevie all of Gonzales; step grand-daughters Michelle Earhart and husband Stephen of Splendora, Layne Gibson and husband Robert of Cold Springs; great-grandchildren Dylan, Caliber, Lily and Codie; Step great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Dixee, Paige, Wllie, Lee, Kavin, and CC; Sister Edith Barth of Austin, Texas and several nieces and nephews, including Linda Chance who was there for him at the end.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law Billy Joe and Alice Reeves; sister Rita Reeves and son Welton Reeves.

A graveside service was held on January 13, 2020 1:00pm at Delhi Cemetery Rosanky, Texas

Care and Guidance under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644

