A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart￼
Schedule
Friday, Dec. 2
First Friday will have caroler on the square from 5:30-7 p.m.
6 p.m. – Vendor Tents open
7 p.m. — Mayor’s Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting
In conjunction with First Friday there will be:
* Christmas Carolers
* Downtown shopping
* Lighting of the Courthouse
* Live music at the library with Emmerson Biggins
Saturday Dec. 3
Events both downtown Lockhart and at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library
9 a.m.
* Franko the Ice Man (ice sculpture)
* Vendor tents open
* Plum Creek Elementary Choir
* Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association Scholastic Book Sale
9:45 a.m. – Navarro Elementary Choir
10 a.m.
* Wiggle Waggle Train Rides
* Santa Claus
* Hayrides (Dakota Dream Team)
* Face Painting (Carrie Smith)
* Caricatures (Chuck Bryan)
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Local authors meet, greet and signings
10:30 a.m. – Clear Fork Elementary Choir
11 a.m. – Street Juggling (Jack Byrd)
11:15 a.m. – Bluebonnet Elementary Choir
Noon
* Alma Brewer Elementary Choir
* Glass Blowers (Austin Flameworks)
12:30 p.m. – Magic Show (Jack Byrd)
1 p.m. – Lockhart Junior High Choir
1:45 p.m. – Lockhart High School Choir
2:15 p.m. – Falconer (Last Chance Forever)
3 p.m. – Fry’s Fun Farm (Petting Zoo)
3:30 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin
4 p.m. – Mariachi Cielo Azul
5 p.m. – Strait Ahead (live band)
7 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lighted Night Parade