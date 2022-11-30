A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart￼ Share:







Schedule

Friday, Dec. 2

First Friday will have caroler on the square from 5:30-7 p.m.

6 p.m. – Vendor Tents open

7 p.m. — Mayor’s Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting

In conjunction with First Friday there will be:

* Christmas Carolers

* Downtown shopping

* Lighting of the Courthouse

* Live music at the library with Emmerson Biggins

Saturday Dec. 3

Events both downtown Lockhart and at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library

9 a.m.

* Franko the Ice Man (ice sculpture)

* Vendor tents open

* Plum Creek Elementary Choir

* Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association Scholastic Book Sale

9:45 a.m. – Navarro Elementary Choir

10 a.m.

* Wiggle Waggle Train Rides

* Santa Claus

* Hayrides (Dakota Dream Team)

* Face Painting (Carrie Smith)

* Caricatures (Chuck Bryan)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Local authors meet, greet and signings

10:30 a.m. – Clear Fork Elementary Choir

11 a.m. – Street Juggling (Jack Byrd)

11:15 a.m. – Bluebonnet Elementary Choir

Noon

* Alma Brewer Elementary Choir

* Glass Blowers (Austin Flameworks)

12:30 p.m. – Magic Show (Jack Byrd)

1 p.m. – Lockhart Junior High Choir

1:45 p.m. – Lockhart High School Choir

2:15 p.m. – Falconer (Last Chance Forever)

3 p.m. – Fry’s Fun Farm (Petting Zoo)

3:30 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin

4 p.m. – Mariachi Cielo Azul

5 p.m. – Strait Ahead (live band)

7 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lighted Night Parade