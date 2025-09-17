A Texas tradition in full color: The Uhland Fall Fest Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

Just 11 miles west of Lockhart, where wide fields roll into a canopy of century-old oaks, a historic farmstead comes alive each autumn with the sights, sounds, and flavors of the season. This is Uhland Fall Fest (UFF), a celebration that has earned its reputation as the number one fall festival in Texas.

What began as a local gathering has grown into a destination event drawing visitors from across the state and even around the globe. The reason is simple: UFF doesn’t just host a festival, it builds an autumn wonderland. More than 50 activities and attractions, carefully arranged across 12 themed family fun zones, keep guests of every age entertained from morning until dusk. Families wander shaded pathways lined with food vendors offering seasonal treats, artisans showcasing handmade goods, and musicians filling the air with live performances. At the heart of it all lies the massive pumpkin and gourd patch, a vibrant sprawl of orange, green, and gold that feels tailor-made for family photos and fall traditions.

This year’s festival stretches from September 27 through November 2, 2025, open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To keep the experience fresh, each of the six weekends carries its own theme. The season kicks off with the playful Bubble Extravaganza, filling the farmstead with shimmering orbs of all sizes. Pumpkin Jamboree follows, celebrating the crop that defines the season. Midway through, Indigenous Traditions invites guests to honor heritage through storytelling and cultural demonstrations, while ‘It’s a Polka Party!’ transforms the grounds into a lively dance floor echoing with accordion music and laughter. The nostalgic Pioneer Palooza transports visitors to simpler times with old-fashioned games and demonstrations, before the festival concludes with the magical Butterfly Jubilee, where fluttering wings bring the season to a graceful close.

Beyond its attractions, UFF is built on a spirit of inclusivity and community. Organizers offer free admission to babies three and under, seniors 65 and older, first responders, active-duty military, and veterans (with ID verification at entry). For all others, tickets are available online, and advance purchase is strongly encouraged, as walk-up tickets are rarely available. Early birds can take advantage of a 25% discount on day passes, just $15 through September 26. After that, single-day passes are $20. For those who can’t resist returning, a multi-day pass priced at $35 offers unlimited visits throughout the festival’s six-week run. Tickets may be purchased directly at uhlandfallfest.com.

The thoughtful design of the grounds makes a day at UFF both enjoyable and easy. Smooth pathways and wide-open spaces make it simple to navigate with wagons and strollers. Shaded seating areas provide welcome breaks between activities, while free onsite parking ensures that visitors can focus on the fun rather than logistics.

For many families, Uhland Fall Fest has become more than a weekend outing, it’s a tradition, a marker of the season as familiar as cooler evenings and autumn skies. Each year, parents bring their children to pick pumpkins, pose for photographs, and create memories that last long after the leaves have fallen.

As the festival continues to grow, it retains the small-town warmth and hospitality that first put it on the map. Uhland Fall Fest is not simply an event, it’s an experience, one that reminds us all why fall in Texas is worth celebrating.

For tickets and full event details, visit uhlandfallfest.com.