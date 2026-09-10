ACC expands electric vehicle training for automotive technology future Share:









Texas Workforce Commission grant equips students for battery-electric vehicle and fleet maintenance training

AUSTIN, Texas (September 3, 2026) –

Austin Community College District (ACC) received approximately $330,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant Program to expand hands-on training in battery-electric vehicle and fleet maintenance technology. TWC Chairman Joe Esparza presented the check during a presentation at ACC’s Riverside Campus on Thursday, September 3.

The grant allows ACC to purchase industry-standard battery-electric vehicle and fleet maintenance equipment, giving students hands-on experience with the technology and tools used in today’s transportation workforce.

“Transportation is changing quickly, and our students need more than a classroom to prepare for what’s next,” said ACC Chancellor Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. “We have a responsibility to make sure students have the skills and confidence to step into a changing workforce, while helping employers find the talent they need to keep our region moving. This investment helps us do both. We’re grateful to the Texas Workforce Commission for investing in our students and the future of Central Texas.” “It’s a tremendous partnership that’s required to make things happen across a region experiencing unprecedented economic growth, creating a need for skilled talent. To keep Texas competitive, we must ensure our workforce training keeps pace with industry,” said Mary York, Division Director of Workforce Development, Texas Workforce Commission. “We can have all the training programs we want, but if they’re not using the equipment that they’re going to use in the workforce, we’re really not preparing them for success. The JET Grant helps these institutions purchase, install, and train on that state-of-the-art equipment, leading to licenses and certificates in high-paying jobs.”

The investment supports the College’s efforts to prepare students for careers in automotive technology, fleet maintenance, and emerging transportation technologies. ACC works with industry and education partners to connect students with hands-on training and career pathways aligned with regional workforce needs.

“The program really shows that electric vehicles are something that’s kind of growing in popularity among consumers, even in fleets. So when a new vehicle like a hybrid or an EV does come to a shop that you work at, it’s nothing new to you. It’ll be like muscle memory,” said Avery Herrera, ACC Automotive Technology student. “It’s something that you will know how to work on, and it doesn’t frighten you as much as if you didn’t get experience in vehicles like these. If you can do it like that in training, you get the headspace of, ‘Okay, I know what to do. I know how to access these systems. I know how to handle these certain situations.’”

The equipment and program are currently located at ACC’s Riverside Campus, with plans to expand to the ACC Round Rock Campus.

The JET Grant Program provides funding to eligible public junior, state, and technical colleges and other qualifying education providers to purchase and install equipment for career and technical education courses. Programs must lead to a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in a high-demand occupation.

The regional presentation also recognized Hearne ISD and Lometa ISD as JET Grant recipients. The grants reflect a broader state investment in expanding career and technical education opportunities and strengthening pathways from high school and college into high-demand careers.

For more information on the Automotive Technology programs, visit austincc.edu/autotech.

About ACC: Austin Community College District is a nationally recognized two-year college serving Central Texas. The college is focused on student success and building brighter futures through upward mobility. Through collaborative partnerships and innovative learning programs, ACC provides affordable, flexible pathways to help everyone reach their education goals, learn new job skills, or advance their career. The college enrolls almost 80,000 students annually.