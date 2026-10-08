AirLIFE TEXAS Program announces community partnership with Caldwell County for Air Medical Transport Share:







LOCKHART, TX, Oct. 1, 2026 –

Air Methods, the nation’s leading emergency air medical service provider, entered into a new one-year community partnership agreement with Caldwell County today to ensure affordable, life-saving air medical transport to the county’s approximately 55,150 residents. The company’s AirLIFE TEXAS base in Lockhart is the only air medical base permanently located in the county.

“Caldwell County’s partnership with the Air Methods program is a cost-effective, efficient setup that will help safeguard lives in the event of critical injuries from rare but serious accidents while also saving tax dollars,” said Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden. “We’re pleased to make this feature available that will help facilitate better health outcomes while saving families from the financial burden that can often follow after being airlifted to trauma centers.”

Through this partnership, Caldwell County residents will not face out-of-pocket costs for emergency air medical transport—whether insured or uninsured. Instead, Air Methods will work directly with patients’ insurance providers, and the county will cover any remaining cost-sharing amounts, subject to an agreed-upon cap. This model eases potential financial concerns for individuals while ensuring that all residents have access to critical care when emergencies occur.

“With the nearest Level I trauma center about 45 minutes away, rapid air transport can truly mean the difference between life and death,” said Air Methods Account Executive Spencer Gunn. “This partnership ensures residents have an essential lifeline in emergencies, without any additional cost for the flight.”

Along with emergency air transport, the partnership also allows AirLIFE TEXAS and Caldwell County to collaborate on community health and education events, further strengthening the county’s emergency preparedness and health resources.

Air Methods’ AirLIFE TEXAS team consists of highly skilled clinicians and pilots, ready to deliver expert care when every minute counts. The crew responds to a wide range of emergencies impacting both adults and children, including trauma due to accidents, cardiac and stroke events, and more. They carry whole blood on board for use at the scene or in flight, a resource proven to improve survival in critical cases. Crews are also equipped with the ZOLL AutoPulse® NXT device, which delivers uninterrupted, high-quality chest compressions during flight, freeing clinicians to provide other life-saving interventions for patients in cardiac arrest