American Legion Post 41 places flags







By Hector Rangel

Post Commander American Legion 41

Recently, the American Legion Post 41 had the distinct honor of placing American flags on the graves of brave Veterans at the Lockhart City Cemetery. The American Legion 41 extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the American Legion members, community volunteers, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) from Seguin for their invaluable contributions. A special thank you to the DAV for the moving rendition of TAPS, which added a solemn and respectful tone to the occasion.

A total of 576 flags were placed as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of these warriors who selflessly served our nation. Let us always remember and honor the legacy of our departed Veterans. May their sacrifices never be forgotten, and their memories forever cherished.