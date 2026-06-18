Anderson shares creativity through art and words Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

For longtime Lockhart resident May Anderson, creativity is more than a hobby, it’s a way to connect with others and express the emotions that shape everyday life.

Born in Odem, Texas, Anderson is a self-taught geometrical abstract artist and poet whose work reflects a deep appreciation for color, emotion, and personal expression. Over the years, she has developed her artistic talents across several mediums, including acrylics, watercolors, pen and ink, and poetry.

Anderson’s passion for creating has led her to build a growing body of work that has been displayed in local businesses throughout the Lockhart area. Her distinctive geometric abstract pieces often draw inspiration from raw emotions and personal experiences, transforming feelings into vibrant visual art. “Emotion is at the heart of everything I create,” Anderson said. “Whether I’m painting or writing, I want people to feel something and connect with the message.”

In addition to her artwork, Anderson recently achieved another milestone with the publication of her first book, Tranquil Thoughts, released in December 2025. The collection features poetry that reflects her observations, experiences, and desire to connect with readers on a personal level.

The book is available locally at Magnolia Bookery & Gifts as well as through Amazon. For Anderson, poetry serves as another avenue for meaningful connection. While her paintings communicate through color and design, her poems offer readers a glimpse into thoughts and emotions that many can relate to.

Beyond painting and writing, Anderson also designs note cards and other creative products featuring her original artwork. Those interested in viewing more of her creations can find her artwork online through Fine Art America, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

As she continues to create and share her work, Anderson remains dedicated to using both art and poetry as tools for expression, inspiration, and connection within the Lockhart community and beyond.