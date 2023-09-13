Andrés Ramiro Arreguín, Sr. Share:







El señor Andrés Ramiro Arreguín, Sr., de 72 años de edad, amado Esposo, Hijo, Padre, Abuelo y hombre de fe inquebrantable, falleció pacíficamente el 7 de septiembre de 2023 con su familia a su lado. Nació el 30 de noviembre de 1950 en Monterrey, Nuevo León, México, hijo querido de José Luis Arreguín y Vicenta Guevara Arreguín. El Sr. Arreguín fue precedido en la muerte por sus padres, su hija, Elizabeth Arreguín, y sus hermanas, María Guadalupe Arreguín y Luisa Arreguín. Deja un legado de amor, fe y recuerdos perdurables para los miembros de su familia que le sobreviven: su devota esposa, Bertha Arreguín, su hija, Lydia Hernández, su hijo, Andrés Arreguín, Jr., y su esposa, Mónica, su hija, Perla Canizales. y su marido, Arnulfo; y un tesoro escondido de nietos: Jared Hernández, Michael Aguilar, Andrea Aguilar, Andrea Arreguín, Gabriella Arreguín, Aileen Canizales, Daniela Canizales y Diego Canizales. También le sobreviven su hermana Luz Arreguín y su hermano José Luis Arreguín. La fe del Sr. Arreguín en Dios estaba en el centro de su ser. Encontró consuelo y fortaleza en su relación con el Señor y fue un miembro dedicado de su iglesia, la Iglesia De Cristo Roca Eterna. Su fe inquebrantable fue una inspiración para todos los que lo conocieron. Andrés no sólo fue un hombre de fe sino también un hombre íntegro y digno de confianza. Era un pilar de la comunidad de su iglesia, responsable de manejar todas las transacciones financieras de la iglesia con el mayor cuidado y honestidad. Su dedicación a la iglesia fue emblemática de su carácter. La familia lo era todo para Andrés. Era un esposo cariñoso, un padre cariñoso y un abuelo orgulloso. Siempre estuvo atento y dispuesto a ayudar a su esposa, hijos y nietos. Dejó su hogar, sus padres y sus hermanos en México para brindar mejores oportunidades a su esposa e hijos, un testimonio de su altruismo. Andrés era conocido por su carácter gentil y amable. Todos los que lo conocieron pudieron dar fe de su amabilidad. Su sabiduría era otra de sus cualidades notables, y muchos buscaron su consejo, sabiendo que les ofrecería sabios consejos. Además de su amor por la familia y la fe, Andrés tenía pasión por los Tigres de la UANL y disfrutaba jugar softbol y fútbol. Disfrutaba las visitas a Monterrey para reunirse con sus hermanos y saborear sus comidas favoritas. Vacaciones en Cancún con su amada esposa era otro pasatiempo preciado. Por encima de todo, Andrés Ramiro Arreguín, Sr., fue un hombre que amó profundamente y fue amado profundamente a cambio. Deja un legado de fe, amor y bondad que seguirá inspirando a todos los que tuvieron el privilegio de conocerlo. El velorio del Sr. Arreguín se llevará a cabo en la Iglesia De Cristo Roca Eterna (8139 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX 78754) el lunes 11 de septiembre de 2023, de 5:00 p.m. a 8:00 p. m., y el funeral comenzará a las 6:30 p. m. En amorosa memoria, que Andrés descanse en paz eterna. Servicios bajo la dirección de Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 376-6200

Mr. Andrés Ramiro Arreguín, Sr., aged 72, beloved Husband, Son, Father, Grandfather, and a man of unshakable faith, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023 with his family at his side. He was born on November 30, 1950, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, México, the cherished child of José Luis Arreguín and Vicenta Guevara Arreguín.

Mr. Arreguín was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Elizabeth Arreguín, and his sisters, Maria Guadalupe Arreguín and Luisa Arreguín.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and enduring memories for his surviving family members: his devoted wife, Bertha Arreguín, daughter, Lydia Hernández, son, Andrés Arreguín, Jr., and his wife, Monica, daughter, Perla Canizales, and her husband, Arnulfo; and a treasure trove of grandchildren – Jared Hernández, Michael Aguilar, Andrea Aguilar, Andrea Arreguín, Gabriella Arreguín, Aileen Canizales, Daniela Canizales, and Diego Canizales. He is also survived by his sister, Luz Arreguín, and his brother, José Luis Arreguín.

Mr. Arreguín’s faith in God was at the core of his being. He found solace and strength in his relationship with the Lord and was a dedicated member of his church, Iglesia De Cristo Roca Eterna. His unwavering faith was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Andrés was not only a man of faith but also a man of integrity and trustworthiness. He was a pillar of his church community, responsible for handling all of the church’s financial transactions with the utmost care and honesty. His dedication to the church was emblematic of his character.

Family was everything to Andrés. He was a loving husband, a doting father, and a proud grandfather. He always had a watchful eye and a helping hand for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He left his home, parents, and siblings in Mexico to provide better opportunities for his wife and children, a testament to his selflessness.

Andrés was renowned for his gentle and kind nature. Everyone who knew him could attest to his kindness. His wisdom was another of his remarkable qualities, and many sought his counsel, knowing that he would offer sage advice.

In addition to his love for family and faith, Andrés had a passion for Tigres of UANL and enjoyed playing softball and soccer. He relished visits to Monterrey to reunite with his siblings and savor his favorite foods. Vacationing in Cancun with his beloved wife was another cherished pastime.

Above all, Andrés Ramiro Arreguín, Sr., was a man who loved deeply and was loved deeply in return. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and kindness that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation for Mr. Arreguín will take place at Iglesia De Cristo Roca Eterna (8139 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX 78754) on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a funeral service commencing at 6:30 p.m.

In loving memory, may Andrés rest in eternal peace.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 376-6200