December 30, 1958 – September 10, 2023

Paul L. Hughes, 64, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, September 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 23 from 9 to 11 a.m., both at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Services will begin at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by interment at Hooks Cemetery on Old Kelly Road. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.