Athletic Director and Football Coach Moebes leaving Lions for Hornets

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for the past six seasons, Todd Moebes, will be leaving the program, he announced last week.

Moebes was hired Monday as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Huntsville ISD.

Scott Hippensteel, the highly successful and longtime cross country coach for the LHS boys, has been named the Interim Athletic Director of the Lions effective March 24. He had resigned from LISD on March 13.

“I am proud of the accomplishments our athletic programs have made over the past six years,” Moebes said in his letter. “Many records were broken, high expectations set, and achievements were earned that were the first in school history.

“Life is not all about sports, but sports are all about life. It has been an extreme pleasure to have taught the game of life through our athletic programs in Lockhart ISD. I am grateful to have had the support of the Lockhart community, (LISD) Board of Trustees, and Superintendent (Mark) Estrada. I wish nothing but the best for this community, this district, and the championship students who represent it daily.”

Lockhart was 22-41 in Moebes’ six years at the helm of the football program, including a 1-3 record in the state playoffs. The 2022 Lions reached the second round of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs.

Moebes came to Lockhart after being the Head Football Coach at Abilene Cooper, where he was 54-34 in seven seasons, including an 11-7 playoff record, leading the Cougars to the playoffs each year.

LISD’s responded via an email: “We are grateful for the years (Coach Moebes) dedicated to our students, community, and athletic programs, and we sincerely appreciate his leadership, passion, and commitment to LISD. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

On Monday, during a special meeting of the Huntsville ISD board, Moebes was hired to take over the Hornets. Huntsville was 12-8 last season under Head Coach Rodney Southern, who retired after 11 seasons at Huntsville.