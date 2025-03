Local entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 19

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

Lockhart State Park

Camping 101, 1 p.m.

Old Pal

Charles Ramsay, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Old Pal

Country Willie Edwards, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Lonesome Dave Fiser, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

El Rey

AWR Wrestling, 7 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Rina March, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Old Pal

Emily Herring & The FM Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 23

Kreuz Market

Mesquite Ramblers, 1-4 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Intro to Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.

The Blue Pearl

Jamie Krueger’s Blues Jam, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

The Blue Pearl

Evening with the Songwriters, Tom Meny, 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.