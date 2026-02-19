Auditions announced for GBT Share:







Gaslight-Baker Theatre has announced auditions for its upcoming production, “New Directions: One Act Showcase,” an evening of four short plays that promise everything from outrageous comedy to gripping ensemble drama. The showcase offers a unique opportunity for performers, with the possibility of being cast in as many as two of the productions.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, February 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive a little early to allow time for check-in. The audition process will consist of group cold readings from the scripts, and no monologue is required, making it accessible for both seasoned actors and those newer to the stage.

The lineup includes “Help Desk” by Don Zolidis, a fast-paced comedy in which customer service chaos quickly spirals out of control. The show calls for four actors of any gender. “Dickens Condensed” by James Armstrong attempts the ambitious feat of presenting the complete works of Charles Dickens in just one hour and requires one woman and four men. “Laundry and Bourbon” by James McLure brings Southern sass, humor and friendship to the stage with a cast of three women. Rounding out the evening is “The Candidate” by Brent Holland, a tension-filled ensemble piece featuring five actors of any gender.

Performances are scheduled for May 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Each evening will feature two of the one-act plays, and each production will run for four performances.

For more information, interested performers may email info@mygbt.org. With its mix of comedy and drama and the chance to take part in multiple productions, “New Directions” is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the theatre’s season.