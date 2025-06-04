Big changes are happening in downtown Lockhart: Share:







Here’s What You Need to Know

By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

Above, work continues on the corner of Prairie Lea and Main Streets. Sidewalk work with bump outs are being added to make Lockhart more walkable . Photo by Anthony Collins.

If you’ve driven through downtown Lockhart recently, you’ve probably noticed that construction is in full swing.

The Downtown Revitalization Project is focused on the nine-block area surrounding the Caldwell County Courthouse. This project is all part of the city’s big plan to give our historic square a major facelift, while still holding on to the charm that makes it so special.

Think of it as a deep clean and smart upgrade, from the underground up. City crews are replacing old pipes, fixing up sidewalks, and reshaping traffic flow—all with the goal of making downtown safer, prettier, and easier to enjoy.

What’s Getting Upgraded?

Here’s what’s on the checklist:

•New utility and drainage systems (bye-bye flooding!)

•Smoother streets

•Safer sidewalks

•Fresh landscaping

•Improved pedestrian access

•Better traffic flow on North Main between San Antonio and Walnut Streets

And they’re already checking some of those boxes. Crews have installed new storm drains at:

•South Main & Market Streets

•South Commerce & Market

They’ve also laid wastewater lines along Market Street, so things below ground are shaping up, too.

Sidewalks: A Step in the Right Direction

Several sidewalk corners already have fresh concrete, including:

•The northeast and northwest corners of Commerce & Prairie Lea

•The southeast corner of Commerce & Market

This means a smoother, and safer stroll through downtown for everyone.

More sidewalk upgrades are coming soon to:

•The northeast corner of Commerce & Market

•The east side of Commerce (between Market and San Antonio)

•The northeast corner of Main & Market

Roundup Parade Plans? Just a Small Detour

With all the activity downtown, many folks have been wondering: what about the Chisholm Trail Roundup parade?

Good news, it’s still on. The only change is a small detour. Normally, the parade turns south on S. Commerce after coming down San Antonio Street. This year, the parade will instead turn south on Main Street and wrap up at Main and Prairie Lea. The City of Lockhart and the Chamber of Commerce worked together closely to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Paving & Road Closures to Watch For

The city’s also working on paving Prairie Lea Street, moving block-by-block from Church to Colorado (weather permitting).

Heads up: here are a few road closures to plan around:

•Prairie Lea (S. Main to S. Commerce): Closed June 3–6

•Prairie Lea (S. Commerce to S. Colorado): Closed June 9–11

Drivers and pedestrians—keep an eye out for detour signs and give yourself a little extra time to get around downtown during those days.

Why It All Matters

Yes, construction can be a pain. But city leaders promise it’ll be worth it.

So, hang tight, Lockhart. The square is getting a serious upgrade, and when it’s done, we’ll all get to enjoy a more walkable, beautiful downtown that’s ready for the future.