Blue Santa needs community support Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In a community like Lockhart, neighbors have always found ways to help neighbors, especially when children are involved. Every Christmas, that generosity comes to life through the Blue Santa program, which helps hundreds of local children enjoy the excitement of opening a gift during the holidays. But this year, need is growing faster than donations. With more than 400 children expected to attend and Christmas just weeks away, the Lockhart Police and Employee Association is asking residents and businesses to lend a hand. For some local families struggling to make ends meet, Blue Santa may be the difference between a Christmas filled with worry and one their children will remember with a smile.

The 2026 Lockhart Blue Santa event will take place Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lockhart High School cafeteria, located at 906 Center Street. The program has continued to grow, with just under 400 children attending in 2024 and more than 400 in 2025. That growth also comes with a bigger price tag. The association spent approximately $12,000 on toys in 2024 and $15,000 last year, with a similar amount expected to be needed this Christmas. Unfortunately, donations haven’t kept pace with those needs. “We are actually struggling to meet our goal this year,” said Thomas Larivee, Jr., president of the Lockhart Police and Employee Association (LPEA). “I have full faith that our community will come through and get us where we need to be.”

While donations of new, unwrapped toys are always welcome, Larivee said monetary contributions are especially helpful. Each year, association members use attendance figures from previous events to plan their shopping at the local Walmart, making sure they have gifts for children of different ages.

Several businesses and organizations have already stepped up, including Walmart, the Kiwanis Club, Printing Solutions, Terry Black’s Barbecue, Lilly’s Bar & Grill, Firestone, and the new Discount Tire. Lockhart ISD also helps make the event possible each year. But with hundreds of children expected, organizers are hoping more residents and businesses will get involved before the donation deadline.

For the police officers, dispatchers, and volunteers who put Blue Santa together, it’s about much more than handing out toys. It’s about seeing the excitement on children’s faces and knowing they’ve helped make Christmas special for a local family. “Without our community support, both from businesses and our citizens, Blue Santa would not happen,” Larivee said. “Even the smallest donations will make the biggest impact on the lives of Lockhart’s children.” Beyond Blue Santa, the association also supports canned food drives, youth sports sponsorships, Thanksgiving dinner giveaways, and other community activities throughout the year.

Right now, Blue Santa needs donations, and there isn’t much time left to help. Organizers are encouraging residents to give what they can, whether that’s $10, $20, a new toy, or a larger contribution from a local business. Monetary donations are especially useful because they allow organizers to purchase gifts for the age groups that need them most.

How to Donate to Lockhart Blue Santa

•Toy donation deadline: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026.

•What is needed: New, unwrapped toys, monetary donations, and volunteers.

•Toy drop-off locations: Lockhart Police Department, 214 Bufkin Lane, and the local Walmart. Look for the blue donation barrels.

• Cash or checks: Deliver donations to the Lockhart Police Department at 214 Bufkin Lane. Make checks payable to the Lockhart Police and Employee Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

• Amazon Wish List: Purchase toys online at https://a.co/0hawD7SQ and have them shipped directly to the association.

Families attending Blue Santa do not need to register in advance. Children must be present to receive gifts, and parents or guardians must provide proof of residency within Lockhart city limits, such as an ID or utility bill. Families living outside the city limits are encouraged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office about its Brown Santa program.

Lockhart has always been a community that comes together when someone needs a helping hand, and this is one of those times. If you’ve been thinking about donating, now is the time. If you own a business, consider making Blue Santa part of your holiday giving. And if you can’t make a monetary donation, picking up an extra toy or helping spread the word can still make a difference.

More than 400 local children could be counting on this program again this Christmas, and it will take the support of the community to make it happen. Every gift matters, every dollar helps, and together, Lockhart can make sure these children have a Christmas worth remembering.