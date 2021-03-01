Brenda Joyce Head Share:







Brenda Joyce Head was born on August 17, 1954 in Dale,Texas to the Edward and Evelyn Thompson Head and of this union six children were born. Brenda Head passed peacefully in a San Marcos Hospital on February 21, 2021 surrounded by family. Brenda accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She was member of Dale Corinth United Methodist Church . Brenda attended school in Bastrop during her elementary years, returning to Lockhart public schools were she graduated from Lockhart High School in 1973. Brenda leaves to cherish her memories : 1 son, 3 daughters 7 grandchildren…And was loved by Many.