Caldwell County 4-H Member Excels at Texas 4-H Roundup

4-H member from Caldwell County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan-College Station, Texas, June 2-5, 2025.

Texas 4-H Roundup welcomed around 2,000 senior level, or high-school-aged, youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions, educational workshops, career learning opportunities, networking and more throughout the week.

The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded around $2.7 million in scholarships to 228 youth.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills.

The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth to have fun, learn, explore, and discover.

While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders, and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible, and compassionate members of society.

Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.

The Caldwell County 4-H program is proud of the following youth for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup:

•Alexandra Bagley, Fashion Show, 5th place

“It’s finally time for Texas 4-H Roundup again and we could not be more excited! Texas 4-H Council chose the theme, Electrify. They want 4-H’er’s across the state to electrify their 4-H journey, their story, their passion, their experience… the list goes on,” Dr. Montza Williams, Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director said. “Throughout the week, we hope these youth were charged to take the steps necessary to electrify their 4-H experience in the coming year. Whether in competition, receiving scholarships, or participating in educational workshops and the college and career fair, all youth attendees had something to gain and enjoy at the 2025 Roundup.”

The 2026 event is planned for June 1-4, 2026, in Bryan-College Station, Texas.