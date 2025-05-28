Caldwell County Creatives Launch 3rd Annual Art Challenge Share:







Calling all artists and makers, Caldwell County Creatives (CCC), a vibrant community of creators ranging from photographers and poets to painters and sculptors, is gearing up for its 3rd annual art challenge—and everyone with a creative spark is invited to join.

Earlier this year, CCC invited members to submit ideas for challenge prompts. From 13 thoughtful submissions, four overarching themes were chosen to reflect the common threads among them:

•Portrait of a Stranger – Capture your interpretation of a stranger in portrait form.

•Connection – Explore unity, relationships, or community.

•Invisible People – Highlight often-overlooked individuals (excluding depictions of homelessness), through silhouettes, motion blur, or other creative means.

•Caldwell County – Showcase the heart of the community through scenes of BBQ, local landmarks like the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, or county events.

Each participant will create one artwork based on one or more of these prompts. The challenge will culminate in a private artist reception on June 29 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where friends and family of CCC members can preview the work.

Throughout July, the artwork will be on public display at the library, giving the community a chance to enjoy the creative interpretations. The celebration continues with a public Art Show & Sale on August 1 during First Friday. All pieces will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of Dr. Eugene Clark Library.