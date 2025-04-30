Caldwell County experiencing a home construction boom Share:







By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

Above, Firefly homes are being built off site

If you have been to Caldwell County, Texas you know that it is experiencing a significant home construction boom. The primary reason is driven by its location between Austin and San Antonio and its relatively lower cost of living compared to those larger cities.

A recently released report looked into how populations are changing across all U.S. counties and metro areas from 2023 to 2024. Caldwell County, was one of the areas featured in the report, ranked as the ninth fastest-growing county by percentage last year for areas with over 20,000 residents. From July 2023 to July 2024, Caldwell welcomed 2,323 new residents, bringing its total population to 52,430. This marks a 4.6% growth rate for Caldwell, which has seen significant growth from its 2020 population of 45,879. The boom also brought unique and innovative designs to the area.

With the increase in our population, Lockhart housing developments continue to be under constant construction. The area along Toll 130 and Hwy 142, now includes a rent only townhouse community and modular home projects, phase two of The Stanton Apartments and The Legacy, a 55 and over community have added several hundred new residential units to the area.

Amherst Group, an Austin-based real estate developer, is constructing a new 145-home subdivision called Firefly steps away from these above locations. The project features prefabricated homes manufactured by the company’s StudioBuilt facility in Cuero, southeast of San Antonio.

StudioBuilt has produced over 350 rental homes since its 2023 inception, built to the same rigorous standards as traditional construction. The Lockhart development, however, will be the company’s first community focused on home sales.

The homes are constructed on permanent foundations and adhere to the same building standards as conventional site-built residences, as stated by the company. By eliminating obstacles such as weather conditions, delays in trades, and supply chain challenges, these homes can be completed approximately 50% quicker than traditional homes. Furthermore, they benefit from enhanced quality control throughout the construction process and are designed to be more sustainable.

Firefly offers residents the choice of three or four-bedroom floor plans, priced between the high $200,000s to mid $300,000s. Homebuyers can also customize their homes by selecting from various finishing packages.

“We see Lockhart as an affordable bedroom community near major employment hubs like the Tesla gigafactory,” said David Schwarz, head of commercial real estate at Amherst. “It’s uncommon to find properties this close to downtown Austin priced under $350,000.”

Lockhart has experienced substantial growth since the pandemic, drawing in local musicians, creatives, and retirees seeking more affordable living.

Just across the street from Firefly sits another unique housing development called Wonderyard. As more people explore town home rentals as an attractive choice, these homes have quickly become popular. Town homes provide an ideal compromise between dense apartment complexes and single-family houses and offer unique living arrangements compared to standard apartment living. Wonderyard is a pet-friendly community comprised of 156 two-story town homes that offer three different floor plans that are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Each home offers a Smart Home Package that allows the home to be controlled via WiFi that controls, the front door lock, video doorbell and the thermostat all in an app. The current rental rates will range from $1635 to $2035.

For those who prefer a luxury apartment community, The Stanton is situated just down the road. Phase I was completed in 2019, while Phase II was finalized just a few months ago by adding 144 new units to the property, bringing the total to 244 apartment homes.

Residents can enjoy a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park with a washing station, a volleyball court, and an Amazon Hub. The Stanton is classified as a conventional Class A property, offering 10 distinct floor plans with one-, two- and three-bedroom options starting at $1,250.

The newest addition to this area is The Legacy. This is a senior community that offers a one- and two-bedroom option. This property offers some amenities such as a TV room, elevators, crafting area and a fitness center.

Although, there are many more housing developments currently under construction with more to come. Caldwell County and several developers alike are trying to accommodate the many new citizens that are making this there home as quickly as they can obtain permits and get production going.