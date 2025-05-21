Caldwell County Food Bank has new volunteer coordinator Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Food Bank (CCFB) is proud to announce the addition of Krista Steele as its new Volunteer Coordinator. With a strong background in nutrition and community service, Krista brings both passion and experience to her new role, where she will oversee more than 200 volunteers supporting the organization’s six vital service programs.

A Lockhart native, Krista graduated from Lockhart High School and went on to earn a degree in nutrition from Texas State University. She plans to continue her academic journey this fall by pursuing a master’s degree in human nutrition at Texas State. During her undergraduate years, Krista was actively involved in Bobcat Bounty, an on-campus food pantry aimed at addressing student food insecurity—an experience that deeply informed her understanding of food access challenges.

Before joining CCFB, Krista served at the United Way of Greater Austin, where she helped connect individuals and families with essential community resources. Her prior roles also include serving as a student advocate at Texas State University and working as a produce representative for H-E-B, Texas’ largest grocery chain.

As Volunteer Coordinator, Krista will manage CCFB’s diverse volunteer base, ensuring that programs continue to run smoothly and efficiently. Her background in nutrition and community engagement will enhance the food bank’s ability to provide nutritious, reliable support to those in need throughout Caldwell County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Krista to our team,” said a representative from CCFB. “Her dedication to service, combined with her educational background and local roots, make her an ideal fit to lead our volunteer initiatives and support our mission to fight hunger in our community.”

Residents interested in making a difference by volunteering can reach out to Krista directly at 512-376-6661 or by email at volunteer@caldwellfoodpantry.com.