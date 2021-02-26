Caldwell County Grand Jury indictments February 2021
By LPR Staff
The Caldwell County Grand Jury released the names of people who were indicted in February.
The Grand Jury convenes once per month to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.
During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.
The grand jury for February had 42 total indictments, including 34 true bills released and 5 indictments that remained sealed.
The indictments released included:
Bryan James Benaway, 50, of Austin, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Otto Cortez, 51, of Martindale, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration
Mark Stacy Dean, 34, of Round Rock, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Tommie Dale Hall, III, 30, of Dale, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Antonio Morales-Del Rio, 24, of Leander, Manufacture/Deliver of Controlled Substance
Mario Natal, 17, of Maxwell, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon Family Violence
James Matthew Ortiz, 48, of Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Matthew Lynn Smith, 25, of Lockhart, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Matthew Aaron Todd, 49, of San Marcos, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Lorenzo Marquice, 18 of San Marcos, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of Building
Jaelen Lafred Marion, 21, of San Marcos, charge not given
Jeremiah Isaiah Jones, 19, of Dale, Burglary of Building
Maddison Armstrong, 18, of Lockhart, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Kegan Brookes Barre, 28, of San Antonio, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Matthew Gage Escobar, 30, of San Antonio, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Marcos Maldonado, 61, of Lockhart, Forgery
Gerardo Espinoza-Hernandez, 35, of Luling, Tampering with a government document
John Luis Garcia, 52, of Lockhart, Intoxication Assault
Adrian Gutierrez, 29, of Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Gary Haynes, 62, of Lockhart, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction
Justin Jaramillo, 17, of Lockhart, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle
Christopher Martinez, 38, of Dale, Possession of a Controlled Substance
David Morales, 51, of Houston, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Tito Ortiz, 56, of Austin, Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or More
Tami Lynn Quintana, 40, of Kingsbury, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Benjermin Roy Tison (AKA: Benjamin Roy Tison), 34, of Martindale, Assault Family Violence – Suffocation
Erika Urbizu (AKA: Erika Velasco), 24, of San Marcos, DWI with Child