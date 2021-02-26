Caldwell County Grand Jury indictments February 2021 Share:







By LPR Staff

The Caldwell County Grand Jury released the names of people who were indicted in February.



The Grand Jury convenes once per month to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.

During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.

The grand jury for February had 42 total indictments, including 34 true bills released and 5 indictments that remained sealed.

The indictments released included:

Bryan James Benaway, 50, of Austin, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Otto Cortez, 51, of Martindale, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

Mark Stacy Dean, 34, of Round Rock, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Tommie Dale Hall, III, 30, of Dale, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Antonio Morales-Del Rio, 24, of Leander, Manufacture/Deliver of Controlled Substance

Mario Natal, 17, of Maxwell, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon Family Violence

James Matthew Ortiz, 48, of Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Matthew Lynn Smith, 25, of Lockhart, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Matthew Aaron Todd, 49, of San Marcos, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lorenzo Marquice, 18 of San Marcos, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of Building

Jaelen Lafred Marion, 21, of San Marcos, charge not given

Jeremiah Isaiah Jones, 19, of Dale, Burglary of Building

Maddison Armstrong, 18, of Lockhart, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Kegan Brookes Barre, 28, of San Antonio, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Matthew Gage Escobar, 30, of San Antonio, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Marcos Maldonado, 61, of Lockhart, Forgery

Gerardo Espinoza-Hernandez, 35, of Luling, Tampering with a government document

John Luis Garcia, 52, of Lockhart, Intoxication Assault

Adrian Gutierrez, 29, of Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gary Haynes, 62, of Lockhart, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction

Justin Jaramillo, 17, of Lockhart, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Christopher Martinez, 38, of Dale, Possession of a Controlled Substance

David Morales, 51, of Houston, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tito Ortiz, 56, of Austin, Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or More

Tami Lynn Quintana, 40, of Kingsbury, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Benjermin Roy Tison (AKA: Benjamin Roy Tison), 34, of Martindale, Assault Family Violence – Suffocation

Erika Urbizu (AKA: Erika Velasco), 24, of San Marcos, DWI with Child