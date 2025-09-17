Caldwell County student awarded OSU scholarship Share:







By Sophia Fahleson

STILLWATER, OK

On September 2, a Caldwell County student was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarship support for the 2025-2026 academic year.

These scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“We are proud to support our new students as they begin their academic careers in the Ferguson College,” said Cynda Clary, associate dean of academic programs. “We look forward to seeing the accomplishments they will have and are grateful for our donors, who support these scholarships and the success of our students.”

The 2025-2026 scholarship recipient and hometown:

Madi Gould, Entomology, of Dale, Texas was awarded the

Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship.

The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience. The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience. With 16 majors, a variety of study options and more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu