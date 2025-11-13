CCFB steps up to feed Lockhart during government shutdown Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

CCFB

When government paychecks stop, grocery shelves at home start to thin, and in Caldwell County, one small but mighty organization is working hard to ensure no family goes hungry.

The Caldwell County Food Bank (CCFB), located at 901 Bois D’Arc Street in Lockhart, has become a vital safety net for residents feeling the effects of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

For many families, the shutdown has led to delays in federal assistance programs such as SNAP benefits, WIC, and housing subsidies. In response, the CCFB has expanded its efforts to bridge those gaps, offering consistent access to both fresh and shelf-stable groceries while providing comfort and stability in uncertain times.

The food bank distributes grocery baskets filled with frozen proteins, dairy products, produce, and pantry staples to households throughout Caldwell County. In addition to serving residents in Lockhart, the organization operates mobile markets that reach families in Luling and Dale, helping 250 families each month in those rural communities. Its Feeding Caldwell County program provides groceries to more than 500 people each week, ensuring steady support across the region.

Seniors receive extra attention through the HOPE Program, which now supplies monthly food assistance to more than 600 older adults. The food bank supplements its supplies with fresh produce grown in its own community garden, giving clients access to healthy options that many might otherwise go without. The garden has also become a teaching space where the organization hosts free gardening classes and creates instructional cooking videos to promote healthy eating habits. throughout the community. The CCFB’s outreach extends to children as well. Its backpack program sends students home with nutritious snacks and quick-prep meals to help them through weekends or unexpected school closures. Together, these programs ensure that no group, whether young families, seniors, or rural neighbors, is left behind.

During the shutdown, the food bank has seen a noticeable rise in demand as federal employees, contractors, and benefit recipients turn to local aid for support. Many households relying on SNAP have faced longer processing times or uncertainty about how long their benefits will last. The CCFB’s quick response has helped ease that burden, providing reliable access to food and reducing the anxiety that comes with financial instability.

As the holiday season approaches, local businesses are joining the effort to help their neighbors. Throughout November, Chisholm Trail BBQ is hosting a community food drive to benefit the Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry. Residents who bring two non-perishable items between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. will receive a free chopped beef sandwich as a thank-you for their contribution. The promotion runs through Nov. 30 and encourages Lockhart residents to come together to fight food shortages and feed local families, one sandwich at a time.

The food bank relies primarily on donations and volunteer support. As both the shutdown and the holiday season continue, the need for community involvement grows. Every can of food, every dollar donated, and every hour volunteered helps sustain the organization’s efforts.

For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, visit www.caldwellfoodpantry.com or call (512) 376-6661.