August 31, 1948-September 20, 2025

Charles Robert (Bob) Wygant IV, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife at his side in Lockhart, TX, on Saturday, September 20, 2025. He was born to the late Charles Robert Wygant Jr. and Julia Kate Truett on August 31, 1948 in Houston, Texas.

Bob grew up in Spring, Texas and shortly after graduating from Conroe high school he joined the US Army in May of 1968. He was stationed in Germany for two years as a cryptographer then honorably discharged April 29, 1970. He served as a Reserve until 1974. After Bob was discharged from the Army he returned to Austin to make it his home and start a family with his first wife, the late Sherry Quinton. He trained to become a firefighter and joined the Austin Fire Department in 1971 where he served at four stations throughout his career. He made many lifelong friends through the years at the fire department and retired after 25 years and two months of service. He was proud to be a firefighter.

Bob always enjoyed cooking, and was great at it. He cooked for the guys at the fire stations so when he retired he decided to open up several restaurants in the Bastrop area named Cooter Bob’s. After several years in the restaurant industry he decided to close the restaurants and continue his hobby of carpentry. He was an excellent carpenter and could build just about anything, specializing in cabinetry and trim work. He always had something going on and now had time to garden and travel because he loved the outdoors.

Bob loved his family so much. He was the firstborn grandchild and became the best big brother for all his siblings and cousins. He seemed to take the position of being the eldest big brother seriously. The holidays and family gatherings, the camping trips, Sundays at Grandma’s were always a fun time when Bobby was there. He had a great sense of humor, always playful and up for a prank of harmless teasing, much like a junior high kid. Bobby loved to tease and make people laugh. He cared enough to make the phone calls from time to time, just to talk and catch up and say I love you. He enjoyed collecting family memorabilia and his dad’s artwork from wherever he could find it. His entire mancave was full from the floor to the ceiling of so many collections and historic photos of family. He made an art gallery in his hallway of many of the paintings and drawings his dad made over his career. In 2012, at the age of 64, Bobby surprised us all when he announced he had signed up for the very challenging Austin marathon to be held in February 2013. He trained hard and by himself during the hot summer months on the long and hilly roads in and around Lockhart. He often took a stick to ward off the dogs barking and chasing after him. On some days the heat was so intense he would call Mary Lou to come pick him up halfway through the training run. He succeeded in reaching his goal of becoming a marathon finisher at the age of 65!

Bob also had a very strong sense of spirituality and enjoyed the fellowship that this brought to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard (Rick) Thomas Wygant, his grandparents Charles Robert Wygant II and Sadie Weingarten Wygant, and Paul and Addie Truett.

He leaves a loving wife and partner Mary Lou Hurst Wygant, three children, Kimberly Wygant-Bowen, Charles Robert Wygant V, William Troy Wygant and their families. His step children Benjamin Michael Williams and Charlotte Alaine Williams Lin, and three grandchildren, Sadie Wygant-Palmer, Quinton Troy Wygant, and Alaine Astrain Williams. Sisters, Mary Ann Wygant Konarsky, Cheryl Wygant Sowell, BJ Wygant Jordan, Susan Wygant Wolf, Janis Haygood Vogt, Joan Haygood Villa, and their families, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

A tribute will be held on November 1, 2025 at 2pm at the VFW Hall located at 7007 S., Hwy 183 in Lockhart, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association to fight this dreaded disease.

A special appreciation to all who visited, sent texts showing your love and support, and helped in caring for Bob these past months.