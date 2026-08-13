Charlotte Lee Young Share:







Charlotte Lee Young passed away August 4, 2026, at her home in Delhi, Texas at the age of 89 years old. She was born on October 12, 1936, in Haskell, Texas and was 1 of 8 children born to Floyd and Alberta Johnston.

After a short courtship she married Louis Young in Refugio, Texas on January 24, 1958. They shared 63 years together until his passing in August of 2021. During this union they raised 3 children, Doug, Connie, and Kindois.Charlotte wasn’t just MiMi to her grandkids, she was MiMi to everyone and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a fan of any sport, we often said, “If a ball was involved, she’d watch it.” She was a true Texas Longhorn fan for sure, even with a family full of Aggies.

Charlotte is survived by her son Doug, his wife Diana, her daughters Connie, her husband Allan and Kindois, her husband Greg. Her 5 grandchildren Kayla, Jaime, husband Cole, Nathan, Yogi, wife Rachel and Wes. Her 5 great grandsons, Braxton, Jed, Brant, Briggs and Tucker and 1 brother Mickey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 6 brothers and sisters.

The family received friends at Delhi Baptist Church on Monday, August 10, 2026, from 10 until 11 AM before the burial at 11:30 AM at Delhi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delhi Volunteer Department at P.O. Box 275 Lockhart, Texas 78644 or to Delhi Cemetery at 6150 Hwy 304 Rosansky, Texas 78953.