Chief Childress Honored with First-Ever "Maxwell Flame Award"







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In a heartfelt ceremony held on August 1, the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department proudly presented its first-ever “Maxwell Flame Award” to Chief David Childress, honoring his unwavering dedication, leadership, and selfless service to the Maxwell community.

The award, designed to recognize an individual who exemplifies the highest standards of public service and firefighter excellence, found its ideal inaugural recipient in Chief Childress, a man whose life and career have been defined by a deep commitment to helping others.

Chief Childress has served the Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department for over 16 years, joining the department in 2008 following his retirement from a 27-year career in education. His decision to become a firefighter was more than a career shift, it was a promise fulfilled.

“I told my dear friend, the late Ronnie Duesterheft, that I would join the department when I retired from teaching,” Childress recalled. “I didn’t want to join until I could give it the time and dedication it truly deserved.”

And give he did. Since his first day on duty, Childress has volunteered countless hours to the citizens of Caldwell County, responding to emergencies, mentoring younger firefighters, and leading by example with humility and compassion.

The “Maxwell Flame Award” is as symbolic as it is prestigious. It represents the guiding light, strength, and knowledge that an exemplary public servant brings to a community. For those who know Chief Childress, the award couldn’t be more fitting.

“If you’ve ever met David, you know he has a heart the size of Texas,” said Samantha Lucas, a fellow member of the Maxwell VFD. “He’s one of the kindest and most genuine people you’ll ever come across. The flame often symbolizes wisdom and knowledge, and for David, that rings especially true.”

Lucas also praised Childress as a mentor, sharing how he led the department through difficult times with quiet strength. “When our station went through dark times, he was there leading the way like a flickering candle in the darkness. He gave us light, and that light helped guide us through to the other side.”

Tony Collins, President of Emergency Services District 2, echoed those sentiments. “David is an excellent leader because he has the desire to serve others,” Collins said. “His service is a reflection not only of his character but of the strong partnership he shares with his wife, Jea.”

Indeed, many believe that behind every great public servant stands an equally devoted partner. For David Childress, that partner is Mrs. Jea Childress, his wife of 47 years, who has supported his mission every step of the way, not just as a spouse, but as a fellow volunteer with Maxwell Fire.

“If David is the flame, that makes Mrs. Jea Childress his fuel,” said Lucas. “You can’t have fire without fuel, and Jea provides the energy David needs to keep his fire burning. She’s at nearly every outreach event, pitching in wherever she’s needed. The job of a firefighter’s spouse is not easy, it’s unpredictable and emotionally challenging. But she’s been a rock through it all.”

Together, David and Jea Childress have become pillars of the Maxwell community, serving, supporting, and inspiring those around them.

With the presentation of the Maxwell Flame Award, the department not only celebrated a lifetime of service but also set a standard for what it means to be truly devoted to one’s community.

As Chief Childress accepted the award, surrounded by family, friends, and fellow volunteers, there was a shared sense of gratitude in the room, not just for his years of service, but for the legacy of kindness, courage, and leadership he continues to build.

“We are lucky to have them,” said Lucas. “David and Jea both. Maxwell is brighter because of their light.”