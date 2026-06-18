Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo draws big crowds, celebrates community tradition Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Last weekend the City of Lockhart celebrated the 2026 Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo and proved once again why it remains one of Caldwell County’s favorite summer traditions. This year’s festival drew large crowds to Lockhart’s City Park for rodeo action, family fun and great community spirit.

Produced by Wild Ride Productions, and Diamond Cross Rodeo Company, this year’s event featured two nights of exciting rodeo competition, a bustling carnival scene, food and merchandise vendors galore, a petting zoo, pony rides, and the Barbecue Capital Showdown BBQ Cookoff.

The festivities began last Wednesday with the annual Cowboy Breakfast, presented by the Lockhart Kiwanis, being cooked and served on the Courthouse square. A tasty chuck wagon style breakfast was on the menu with all the trimmings like bacon, eggs, hash browns and always the favorite skillet-cooked-over-open-hot-coals biscuits. The event served over 250 people.

Turning the action over to the Lockhart City Park on Thursday evening, attendees could watch the rodeo slack in the arena or partake in some food and fun at the vendor booths that opened to the public.

Wanting to make the festival more affordable than ever, organizers made the admission into the festival free this year. Families filled the park throughout the weekend, taking advantage of that free admission feature to the carnival and vendor grounds while enjoying the sights and sounds of one of Lockhart’s longest-running traditions.

Friday and Saturday night’s rodeo performances delivered plenty of excitement as contestants competed in events including bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, team roping, and tie-down roping. Young rodeo fans also had the opportunity to participate in the always-popular mutton bustin’ competition.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the appearance of rodeo legend John Payne, better known as “The One Arm Bandit.” Payne, a 15-time PRCA Specialty Act of the Year recipient, thrilled spectators with his daring trick riding performances and crowd-pleasing showmanship. Fans were also entertained by barrelman Johnny “Backflip” Dudley, whose comedy routines kept audiences laughing between events.

Saturday morning’s Chisholm Trail Grand Parade brought downtown Lockhart to life as nearly 100 entries including floats, horses, community organizations, businesses, and local dignitaries made their way through the historic square. The parade continues to be a cherished part of the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo celebration and drew spectators from near and far. The parade has been presented by the First Lockhart Bank for nearly 30 years. Another memorable moment of the weekend came when Shelby Vasquez was crowned the 2026 Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo Queen. Vasquez represented the tradition and spirit of the rodeo and Lockhart throughout the event and will serve as an ambassador for the organization during the coming year.

Organizers expressed their appreciation to the many sponsors, volunteers, city staff members, contestants, vendors, and community supporters who helped make the event possible. Their efforts ensured a safe and successful weekend that showcased Lockhart’s western heritage and strong sense of community.

As the final bulls bucked and the carnival lights dimmed Saturday night, another successful chapter was added to the history of the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo. Judging by the crowds and enthusiasm throughout the weekend, the tradition remains as strong as ever and continues to be a highlight of the summer in Lockhart.