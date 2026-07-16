City employees earn professional licenses Share:









Above, left to right: Cylus Ramirez, Lawrence Castillo, Joseph Mancera, and Jacob Gonzales. Photo provided.

City of Lockhart Water Department members are being recognized for earning professional licenses that support the city’s water and wastewater operations.

Recently, Cylus Ramirez earned his Class I Wastewater Collections Operator License. Ramirez has been with the city since October 2025 and is continuing a family tradition of public service. He is following in the footsteps of his father, Jesse Ramirez, a longtime City of Lockhart employee and former member of the Water/Wastewater Department.

Joseph Mancera, Lawrence Castillo and Jacob Gonzales, each earned their Water and Wastewater Operator Licenses over the past two months.

City officials said the certifications reflect the employees’ hard work, dedication and commitment to providing safe and reliable water and wastewater services to the Lockhart community.

Water and wastewater operators play an important role in the daily operations of the city, helping maintain essential infrastructure that residents and businesses depend on every day.