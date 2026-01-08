City of Lockhart teams up for the 2026 Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Long after the dust of the historic cattle drives settled along the Chisholm Trail, the spirit of the cowboy has never truly left Lockhart. That legacy will once again take center stage next summer as the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo returns to the city June 12–13, 2026, continuing a tradition that has weathered change, endured challenges, and remained firmly rooted in the community it calls home.

Held annually on the second weekend in June, the rodeo will bring two nights of professional rodeo competition and family-friendly entertainment back to Lockhart, celebrating the Western heritage tied to the famed cattle trail that once ran through the region.

The 2026 event comes at a pivotal moment for the rodeo. While the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce will no longer be involved with the rodeo, city officials and organizers confirmed the rodeo will not only continue in Lockhart but will do so with the full support of the City of Lockhart through a partnership with Diamond Cross Rodeo Company and Wild Ride Productions.

Jimmy Welvaert, owner of Wild Ride Productions, said keeping the rodeo in Lockhart was a priority for organizers.

“We are super excited about this partnership with the City of Lockhart,” Welvaert said. “Thank you, Mayor Lew White, for helping us ensure this event stays home where it was born 14 years ago. It

is great to know that rodeo fans will still flood our hometown the second weekend in June for the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo.”

Lockhart Mayor Lew White echoed that commitment, emphasizing the event’s importance to the city.

“The rodeo has the full support from the City of Lockhart, and we know that the tradition will continue to be an important part of our history and bring tourism to our city,” White said.

That support ensures continuity for an event deeply woven into the community and officially branded as The City of Lockhart’s Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo.

The modern revival of the rodeo began in 2012, when Diamond Cross Rodeo Company and Wild Ride Productions brought the historic event back to life. Since then, the two organizations have produced the rodeo every year, steadily building it into a respected and well-attended event while preserving its traditional roots.

“We’re excited to continue bringing the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo to Lockhart,” said Wesley McManus, owner of Diamond Cross Rodeo Company. “This rodeo has always belonged here. Our goal is to honor the history of the Chisholm Trail while delivering a high-quality rodeo that the community can be proud of.”

That commitment to quality was recognized on a national stage when Diamond Cross Rodeo Company was named the 2025 Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association Stock Contractor of the Year, an honor awarded for excellence in livestock quality, animal care, and consistency across the professional rodeo circuit.

“That recognition reflects the hard work our entire crew puts in year-round,” McManus said. “We’re proud to bring Stock Contractor of the Year–caliber livestock back to Lockhart.”

Fans attending the 2026 Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo can expect a full slate of traditional rodeo events and top-tier stock, along with an atmosphere designed to welcome families, longtime rodeo supporters, and first-time spectators alike.

For Lockhart, the rodeo represents more than two days of competition. It serves as a reminder of the city’s past, a driver of tourism and local pride, and an example of what can be accomplished when a community works together to preserve its heritage.

Additional details regarding ticket sales, vendors, sponsorship opportunities, and event schedules will be announced closer to the event. Updates will be shared through the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo’s official Facebook page.