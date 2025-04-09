Commissioners meet, keep burn ban off for now Share:







Leesa Teale,

LPR Publisher

Caldwell County Commissioners met Tuesday morning where they voted to leave the burn ban off at the recommendation of Caldwell County Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Hector Rangel, who said it was safe to burn natural brush outdoors as long as people continue to do so carefully.

“We have had no major incidents [in the last two weeks],” Rangel said. “Burns are mostly being conducted by construction and landscaping businesses.”

The average Keetch-Byram Drought Index for the county is at 385, which is 190 points below the reading that indicates a region is in a drought.

The Commissioners also heard that the Unit Road Department will be adding positions. The Caldwell County Unit Road Department will begin the search for two new equipment operators after commissioners voted to expand the department to take on the task of cleaning up illegal dumpsites.

The move follows action taken last month to split the county’s environmental enforcement efforts between three departments, with the Caldwell County Constable offices handling investigations, Unit Roads in charge of cleanup, and the District Attorney’s office tasked with prosecuting the cases.

The Unit Roads is also hiring a construction inspector.

Other actions taken by the Commissioners were:

•Authorized Doucet & Associates to begin working on a new development ordinance. A county development ordinance is a legal document that outlines the rules and regulations governing land use, development, and construction within the county’s jurisdiction, including zoning, subdivision, and environmental regulations

•Approved the mass gathering permit for Old Settler’s Music Festival. The concert will be held April 24-27 at 1616 FM 3158 in Dale.

•Approved a proclamation recognizing April 2025 as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

•Approved a proclamation recognizing April 2025 as Caldwell County Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

•Approved a proclamation recognizing April 26-May 4 as Caldwell-Travis Soil & Water Conservation District Stewardship Week.

•Took action related to beautifying the Caldwell County Courthouse grounds, including approving a budget amendment moving $63,000 for lawn care and repair and a deposit of $17,174.98 to Good Neighbor Lawn & Landscaping to begin work that could include installation of new sod.

•Authorized Caldwell County Pct. 1 Constable and Pct. 2 Constable to adjust one part-time position to a full-time position.

•Approved an agreement with Ford, Powell & Carson Architects and Planners for planning and development of the Caldwell County Courthouse Master Plan.

•Authorized the county to execute an agreement with HNTB to provide engineering management services on 2024 Caldwell County Road Bond projects. The next meeting will be April 22, 2025.